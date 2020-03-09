Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie "Bonnie" Bender. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Binghamton, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 1921, she was the daughter of Floyd A. and Anna W. Rieder Campbell.



Bonnie was a graduate of Binghamton North High School, and Elmira College. She studied aeronautical engineering at Guggenheim School of Aeronautics, N.Y.U., and received her interior design degree at Philadelphia College of Art.



Bonnie was employed as a structural designer at Chance Vought Aircraft in Stratford, Conn., and a technical writer at Link Aviation Devices Inc. in Binghamton, N.Y.



She was married on Feb. 17, 1945, to Donald H. Bender of Lansdowne, Pa., to whom she was married for 49½ years. Don was a mechanical engineering graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Mr. Bender died on July 16, 1994. In addition to moving where their work took them, Bonnie and Don maintained a home in Avalon, N.J., from 1962 until 1988.



During her married life, Mrs. Bender also worked for American Olean Tile Company in Lansdale, Pa., M.A. Bruder Paints in Philadelphia, and retired from Pittsburgh Paints in Pittsburgh as manager of color marketing in 1984.



Mrs. Bender was cited as a Noted Color Authority and spokesperson for the Paint Industry in Color. She was listed in the "Who's Who of American Women" in 1977, 1978, 1979, and 1980. She was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers, the Inter-Society Color Council and was a lifetime member of the Color Marketing Group.



In Avalon, N.J., Bonnie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Avalon, Avalon Seniors, the Avalon Museum and Historical Society Inc., the Avalon Garden Club, the Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Shoemaker Holly Chapter of the Questers.



In Saxonburg, where Mrs. Bender lived before moving to Omaha, she was a member of the Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, the GFWC Saxonburg District Women's Club, and was president of the John Augustus Roebling Chapter of the Questers.



Bonnie is survived by two sons, Stephen Alan Bender of Denver, Colo., and James Scott Bender of Omaha, Neb.; one daughter, Barbara Louise Hoagland of Butler; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Ruth E. Laman of San Diego, Calif.; and a brother, Richard F. Geide Jr. of Wichita, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.



BENDER - Services for Rose Marie Campbell Bender, who died Sunday, March 1, 2020, were private at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, N.J.



Arrangements were entrusted to Radzieta Funeral Home, Cape May Court House, N.J.



