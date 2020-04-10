Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Caputo. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Caputo, a lifelong resident of Butler, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was 90 years old.

Born May 4, 1929, she was one of five daughters of the late Angelo and Jennie Pasqualichio Maddalena.

She was preceded in death by one of her sisters, Marie Snyder, also of Butler.

She was a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

She was married to Patsy Albert Caputo, also a lifelong resident of Butler, for 70 years prior to his death last summer. They were a couple for 75 years. Together, they lovingly raised three children at 106 Kemper Road, where she lived her happiest 50 years.

Additionally, Rose was devoted to her extended family, which consisted of over 40 people of four generations, all from Butler. She was known for hosting many gatherings at her home, too numerous to count, for extended family members with usually over 25 people at a time. Rose's family never understood the concept of a reunion, because they were always together. She was also fond of taking annual shopping trips with her sisters to Williamsburg, Va.

The great sadness of her later years was the passing of her youngest child in 2014, Dr. Brian John Caputo of Fox Chapel.

Rose is survived by one daughter, Linda Ames and her husband, Jeffrey, of Medina, Ohio; one son, David Caputo and his wife, Jeanne, of Venice, Fla.; one daughter-in-law, Dr. Reem Hanna of Fox Chapel; three sisters, Lucille Glenn of Butler, Augie Shuler and her husband, Skip, of Butler, and Norma Wimer and her husband, Randy, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Bryan Ames of Medina, Ohio, Angela (Ames) Vogel and her husband, Philip, of Silver Spring, Md., Nicholas Caputo and his wife, Christine, of West Chester, Pa., Christopher, Connor, Nicole and Natalie Caputo of Fox Chapel; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Colton Caputo of West Chester, Pa.

CAPUTO - A private visitation for Rose Marie Caputo, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, was held at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

She was buried at St. Michael's Cemetery in Butler, next to Patsy and near Brian.

A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be announced and held at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and all of those who knew and loved Rose will be welcome.

If so inclined, she would have appreciated that memorials be made to St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, PA 16001.

For more information, please visit



Rose Marie Caputo, a lifelong resident of Butler, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was 90 years old.Born May 4, 1929, she was one of five daughters of the late Angelo and Jennie Pasqualichio Maddalena.She was preceded in death by one of her sisters, Marie Snyder, also of Butler.She was a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.She was married to Patsy Albert Caputo, also a lifelong resident of Butler, for 70 years prior to his death last summer. They were a couple for 75 years. Together, they lovingly raised three children at 106 Kemper Road, where she lived her happiest 50 years.Additionally, Rose was devoted to her extended family, which consisted of over 40 people of four generations, all from Butler. She was known for hosting many gatherings at her home, too numerous to count, for extended family members with usually over 25 people at a time. Rose's family never understood the concept of a reunion, because they were always together. She was also fond of taking annual shopping trips with her sisters to Williamsburg, Va.The great sadness of her later years was the passing of her youngest child in 2014, Dr. Brian John Caputo of Fox Chapel.Rose is survived by one daughter, Linda Ames and her husband, Jeffrey, of Medina, Ohio; one son, David Caputo and his wife, Jeanne, of Venice, Fla.; one daughter-in-law, Dr. Reem Hanna of Fox Chapel; three sisters, Lucille Glenn of Butler, Augie Shuler and her husband, Skip, of Butler, and Norma Wimer and her husband, Randy, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Bryan Ames of Medina, Ohio, Angela (Ames) Vogel and her husband, Philip, of Silver Spring, Md., Nicholas Caputo and his wife, Christine, of West Chester, Pa., Christopher, Connor, Nicole and Natalie Caputo of Fox Chapel; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Colton Caputo of West Chester, Pa.CAPUTO - A private visitation for Rose Marie Caputo, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, was held at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.She was buried at St. Michael's Cemetery in Butler, next to Patsy and near Brian.A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be announced and held at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and all of those who knew and loved Rose will be welcome.If so inclined, she would have appreciated that memorials be made to St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, PA 16001.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close