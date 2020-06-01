Rose Marie Hindman, 84, of Saxonburg, passed away May 30, 2020, at her home.
Born Feb. 6, 1936, in Lyndora, she was the daughter of Isadore Polanec and Katherine Beitch Polanec.
Rose enjoyed gardening, ceramics, online shopping, watching westerns, "Jeopardy!" and all the "judge" shows, and spending time and money on her granchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Laurel (Bob) Myers of Punxsutawney; two sons, James (Michelle) Hindman, of Sarver and Ronald (Maryjo) Hindman, of Butler; three brothers, Isadore Polanec, of Butler, Thomas (Linda) Polanec, of Butler, and Richard "Dick" Polanec, of Butler; her sister, Dorothy (Charles) Moses, of Butler; and six grandchildren, Amy (Justin Kie-Burdick), Lexi, Kevin, Bryan, Kayla and Anna.
She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Donald Hindman, on Aug. 30, 2007; her parents; four brothers, William, Edward, Albert and Frederick Polanec; and one sister, Virginia Uram.
HINDMAN - Private services for Rose Marie Hindman, who died May 30, 2020, were held at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Interment was in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born Feb. 6, 1936, in Lyndora, she was the daughter of Isadore Polanec and Katherine Beitch Polanec.
Rose enjoyed gardening, ceramics, online shopping, watching westerns, "Jeopardy!" and all the "judge" shows, and spending time and money on her granchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Laurel (Bob) Myers of Punxsutawney; two sons, James (Michelle) Hindman, of Sarver and Ronald (Maryjo) Hindman, of Butler; three brothers, Isadore Polanec, of Butler, Thomas (Linda) Polanec, of Butler, and Richard "Dick" Polanec, of Butler; her sister, Dorothy (Charles) Moses, of Butler; and six grandchildren, Amy (Justin Kie-Burdick), Lexi, Kevin, Bryan, Kayla and Anna.
She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Donald Hindman, on Aug. 30, 2007; her parents; four brothers, William, Edward, Albert and Frederick Polanec; and one sister, Virginia Uram.
HINDMAN - Private services for Rose Marie Hindman, who died May 30, 2020, were held at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Interment was in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.