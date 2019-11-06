Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie McNeill. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie (Paolantonio) McNeill, 80, of Ambridge passed away with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Born on Oct. 28, 1939, in Crab Orchard, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Murdock) Paolantonio.

Rose passed peacefully with all of her children, her sister and her grandchildren at her bedside. She especially cherished her grandchildren and would brighten at the mere mention of them.

The family would like to thank all of her caregivers and all of LIFE Beaver County for their loving care.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Frances Pagnucco; her children, Derek McNeill and his wife, Laura, Sherri (McNeill) Ludwig and Dianne McNeill; her grandchildren, Spencer and Trevor McNeill, and Sophia and Alexander Chirico; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, especially her niece, Tina (Andrews) Sherrock and her family.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her brother, Bennie Joe; and her sister, Mary Andrews.

MCNEILL - A memorial Mass for Rose Marie (Paolantonio) McNeill, who died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to LIFE Beaver County, 131 Pleasant Drive, Aliquippa, PA, 15001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



