Rose Mary Gabster, 75, of West Sunbury passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born April 9, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Meyer Solko and Ann (Greller) Solko.
Rose had been an X-ray technician at a doctor's office.
She was active in the American Legion 243.
Surviving are her husband, James A. Gabster; and a daughter, Maria (Howard) Wood of Shreveport, La.
GABSTER - Services and burial will be private for Rose Mary Gabster, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com
.