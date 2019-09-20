Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose May Norman. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Twp. 856 Evans City Rd. Renfrew , PA View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 7:00 PM North Main Street Church of God 1201 North Main Street Ext. Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rose May Norman, 88, of Penn Township passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Born May 29, 1931, in Tonica, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Nielsen Lundberg.

Rose was a member of the North Main Street Church of God in Butler.

She graduated from Illinois State University and taught high school English, as well as Sunday school.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and canning fruit and vegetables from her husband's bountiful garden.

Above all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 65 years, Emerson K. "Joe" Norman; her three children, Gregory A. (Beth) Norman of Allison Park, Laura J. (Bryan) Peterson of Wexford, and Daniel A. (Julie) Norman of Seven Fields; 10 grandchildren, Stephen, Philip (Jess), Joel and Anna Norman, Rachel (Andy) Cohen, Austin and Emma Peterson, and Jacob, Grace and Elizabeth Norman; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey L. Norman; and her five siblings, Walter "Buddy" Lundberg, Vivian Goetz, Janet Brizgis, Elaine Hancher and Mary Kemnitz.

NORMAN - The family of Rose May Norman, who died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at North Main Street Church of God, 1201 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, with the Rev. Brandon Lenhart officiating.

Rose will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in her honor to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001, the North Main Street Church of God, or to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Rose May Norman, 88, of Penn Township passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.Born May 29, 1931, in Tonica, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Nielsen Lundberg.Rose was a member of the North Main Street Church of God in Butler.She graduated from Illinois State University and taught high school English, as well as Sunday school.She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and canning fruit and vegetables from her husband's bountiful garden.Above all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 65 years, Emerson K. "Joe" Norman; her three children, Gregory A. (Beth) Norman of Allison Park, Laura J. (Bryan) Peterson of Wexford, and Daniel A. (Julie) Norman of Seven Fields; 10 grandchildren, Stephen, Philip (Jess), Joel and Anna Norman, Rachel (Andy) Cohen, Austin and Emma Peterson, and Jacob, Grace and Elizabeth Norman; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey L. Norman; and her five siblings, Walter "Buddy" Lundberg, Vivian Goetz, Janet Brizgis, Elaine Hancher and Mary Kemnitz.NORMAN - The family of Rose May Norman, who died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at North Main Street Church of God, 1201 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, with the Rev. Brandon Lenhart officiating.Rose will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in her honor to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001, the North Main Street Church of God, or to a .Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations