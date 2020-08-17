Rosella Kolling passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was the loving wife of William, and the devoted mother of Tom (Debbie) Kolling of New Hampshire, and Marian Peck, Diane Kolling and Karen Douglas.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Rose was active in the Women's Guild at St. Alphonsus Church in Wexford for many years before moving to Zelienople and joining the guild at St. Gregory's.
She volunteered alongside Bill at Passavant Retirement Community, St. Gregory, and with the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Rose and Bill were rarely apart, still walking hand-in-hand after almost 65 years of marriage. She "loved every minute" of being a wife, mother and homemaker.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.
