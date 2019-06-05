Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RoseMarie Morley Bacho. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Send Flowers Obituary



Born April 28, 1924, in Spangler, Cambria County, she was the daughter of the late Frederick "Fritz" and Marie Kline Morley.

She had worked as a custodian for PNC Bank in Warren.

RoseMarie was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church in Cranberry Township.

She enjoyed reading, gardening and crocheting. She was always ready for a bus trip.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Anthony) Elias of Northern Cambria, and Becky (Scott) Hans of Evans City; one son, John Paul (Carmen) Bacho of Salem, Ore.: one sister, Sandra Markovich of Northern Cambria; nine grandchildren, Matthew,Craig and John Bacho, Holly Kizak, Melissa Coleman, Kerrie McDermott, Cassandra Jackson, Corinne O'Laughlin and Erica Hans; and 15 great-grandchildren.

RoseMarie was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Bacho, who passed away on Feb. 27, 2006; and three brothers, Robert, Frederick and John.

BACHO - The family of RoseMarieBacho, who died Friday, May 31, 2019, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.

A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Kilian Catholic Church, Cranberry Township.Please meet at the Church.

If desired, the family has suggested memorial donations be made to Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Road, Building 300,New Kensington PA 15068, or St. John Specialty Care Center, 500 Wittenberg Way, Mars, PA 16046.

