Rosemary (Bruner) Simpson, 73, of Slippery Rock passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. She was surrounded in love by her family and friends.
She was born in 1946 in Brookville, Pa., to Ralph L. Bruner and Sara (Blake) Bruner.
Rosemary was lovingly married to Carl H. Simpson for 47 years, until his passing.
She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and hundreds of foster children, who needed a loving home.
Rosemary's hands were often busy with knitting, crocheting, sewing or other handicrafts.
She delighted in being surrounded by nature and her many beloved dogs. She will be remembered for her kind heart and her strength, and will be sorely missed by those who love her.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer L. (Aaron) Carlson of Plymouth, Minn.; a son, Ronald A. Simpson of Adrian, Pa.; a daughter, Beverly (Dave) Dickison of Butler; her brothers, Paul E. (Sue) Bruner and Michael D. Bruner, both of Georgia; and eight grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan, Annika, Henrik, Ryan S., Hope, Haleigh and Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a daughter, Kelly Feevey Tincher.
SIMPSON - Arrangements for Rosemary (Bruner) Simpson, who died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, have been entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A private interment is planned for a later date at the Slippery Rock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to the .
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020