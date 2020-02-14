Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosie G. VanDyke. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosie G. VanDyke, 89, formerly of Freeport and Butler, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Rosie was born on Feb. 11, 1931, in Winfield Township, and was a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (McEwen) Younkins and James Allison Younkins.

She married William B. VanDyke on Sept. 19, 1953. He passed away in 2000.

She was a 1949 graduate of Freeport High School.

She had worked at G.C. Murphy in Kittanning, Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge, and Moonlight Mushroom in Winfield Township.

Rosie was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeport. She was a member of the church council and also supervised the Sunday school program.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Freeport Chapter 179 and Kittanning Chapter 277. She was past mother adviser for the Freeport Chapter International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, quilting, gardening and craftwork. She had handmade and donated more than 300 lap robes to the VA Hospital, and more than 3,000 Christmas ornaments to the VA Hospital and nursing homes.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. Harvey and her fiancé, Alan B. Campbell, of Chicora; three grandsons, Connor M. and his fiancée, Alissa Wulff, of Karns City, and Shane P. and Dillon B. Harvey of Chicora; and her brother, Elzy D. and Sara Ann Younkins of Smethport, Pa.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Roy Younkins.

VANDYKE - Family and friends of Rosie G. VanDyke, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Keplinger officiating.

Burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, 385 Iron Bridge Road, Freeport, PA 16229.

To send a condolence, visit



