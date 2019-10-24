Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy C. Bliley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy C. Bliley, 89, of Butler Township passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2019, in Grove City.

Hewas born April 21, 1930, in Harborcreek Township, Pa.,and was a son of the late Roy C. Sr. and Irene Smith Bliley.

Roy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and golfing.

He was a successful business executive.

Roy servedas a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for four years.

He was a member of St. Christopherat the Lake Church in Prospect.

He was a devoted husband to Anne (Crous) Blileyof Butler Township.

He was also a loving father toRoy (Angela) Bliley III, Rebecca Lucas and Kathleen (Mike) Selvaggio; dearest grandfather of Melissa, Cristie (Chris), Sara (Brendon), Roy Charles and Michelle; loving great-grandfather of Michael, Oliver, Charlotte and Oskar; and a dear brother toSue (Bob) Sidelinger.

Roy was a fond uncle to several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Perle Tallo Bliley; and a sister, Charlotte Coyle.

BLILEY - The funeral for Roy C. Bliley, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, was held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the St. James Church, Erie.

Arrangements were handled by G.R. Bailey funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Ave., Erie.

