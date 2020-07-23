Roy Kenston Fowler Jr. of South Park, formerly of Pleasant Hills, passed away at home on July 21, 2020, at the age of 80, after a long and hard-fought battle with kidney disease.
He was the son of the late Roy K. and Elizabeth (Euler) Fowler.
Roy and his wife, Theresa, married at age 19 and enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage together. They loved the time that they spent in Deep Creek, Md., and Lake Placid, Fla.
He was an active member of Pleasant Hills Community Church, where he served as an elder and a deacon, as well as pioneered the church's coffee and doughnut program between services.
Roy served as president at the Pleasant Hills Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Award for outstanding service. He also served on the planning commission for the borough of Pleasant Hills and was also president of the HOA of Paradise Village.
His career was spent at GC Murphy, where he worked his way up to a position as buyer in the home office in McKeesport. He then went on to open his own manufacturer's representative company, RKF Associates.
His family meant everything to him. He was a behind-the-scenes cheerleader for them in all of their endeavors. He was recently most at peace sitting on his backyard swing and watching the variety of wildlife there.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Theresa; his children, Pam (Dennis) Drouilland of Washington, Pa., Kathy (AJ) Scarpaci of Bethel Park, and Roy (Janell) Fowler III of Maine.
He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Claire, Dana, Wyatt and Eliza; and four siblings, Bill and Bob Fowler, Joanne Glasgow and Judy Jones.
FOWLER - Visitation for Roy Kenston Fowler Jr., who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills.
Due to the current health restrictions, the church service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, he would ask that you seek out a volunteer opportunity within your community and provide words of encouragement to those who are struggling.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Pleasant Hills Lions Club or Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be shared www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
.