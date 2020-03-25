Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy L. Magee. View Sign Service Information Jay Bryan Funeral Home 443 Main St Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Roy L. Magee, 87, of Harmony, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Roy was born March 10, 1933, in Muddy Creek Township, and was the son of Harold and Dorothy Gallagher Magee.

Roy was retired from the Ellwood City Forge as a millwright.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War.

Roy was a life member of the Mountville Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Mountville Cemetery Association Board.

He volunteered at both the Ellwood City and Portersville food pantries. Roy was a member of the Ellwood City American Legion Post and the Ellwood City Forge 25 Year Club.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred Aiken Magee, whom he married March 28, 1953; two sons, Scott Magee of Stoneboro and Shawn (Ann) Magee of Stewartville, Minn.; three daughters, Debra (Scott) Overchashier of Harmony, Jill (Kevin) Sas of Harmony, and Kimberlee (Jeffrey) Cable of Harmony; one brother, Gerald (Frances) Magee of Portersville; one sister, Edna Kerr of Butler; seven grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

MAGEE - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Roy L. Magee, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portersville Food Pantry or the Mountville Presbyterian Church.



