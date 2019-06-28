Roy "Pep" Olney Hall III, 80, of West Sunbury passed away at 11:15 a.m.on June 21 at his home.
Roy was born on Sept. 24, 1938, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late Roy Olney Hall II and Helen Marie Manson Hall.
Roy was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a chief radioman.
He was a member of American Legion Post 243.
Roy is survived by his wife, Regina Ann Gartner; three daughters, Jean Marie of Evans City, Beth Ann of Evans City, and Liezl Lee of California; two sons, Robert and William, both of California; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judith Hall Siler of Sewickley.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Marie Hall; and his father, Roy Olney Hall II.
HALL - Services and burial are private for Roy Olney Hall III, who died Friday, June 21, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
If desired, online condolences can be submitted to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 28, 2019