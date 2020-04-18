Roy "Skip" Summerville Jr., 62, of Fenelton passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from an extended illness.
He was born in 1958 in Butler, and was the son of Madelyn (Dietz) and the late Roy Summerville Sr.
Skip enjoyed the outdoors, and hunting and fishing.
Above all else, he loved spending his time with his grandchildren and family.
Roy worked in the tire industry for over 35 years with Goodyear and for himself.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Connie (Morrow) Summerville, whom he married in 1978.
He was the father of Holly, Ken (Monica) and April (Elizabeth) Summerville.
Roy was the loving grandfather of Alexis, Maddox, Brooklyn and Landon Summerville.
He is also survived by three sisters.
In addition to his father, Roy was preceded in death by a sister.
SUMMERVILLE - Services will be held privately for Roy "Skip" Summerville Jr., who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020