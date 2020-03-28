Ruby Sloan, 91, of Butler, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was born in 1929 in Butler.
She worked at Bobbie Brooks for over 10 years.
Ruby was a strong believer in the Bible. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She was the beloved mother of Robert Sloan and Gloria (Dennis) Graham; and grandmother to Michelle and Melissa.
She is also survived by two great-grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her grandson, Dennis Jr.; and numerous siblings.
SLOAN - All services will be private for Ruby Sloan, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020