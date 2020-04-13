Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph "Rudy" Guerre. View Sign Service Information Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home 23 McKrell Road Russellton , PA 15076 (724)-265-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

Rudolph "Rudy" Guerre, 81, of Penn Township, Butler County, died unexpectedly Wednesday April 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Millvale and was the son of the late Leonard and Anna K. (Mangine) Guerre.

Rudy grew up in Shaler Township, graduating from St. Ann High School in 1952.

He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was stationed at Quantico, Va.

After returning from the service, he began a career in real estate, becoming a real estate broker working for Kash Realtor for over 30 years.

He enjoyed bowling, golf, bingo, yard work, and especially loved being a "Pappy" and spending time with his great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Anita Guerre and her husband, Joe Maringo with whom he lived, Sharon (Andy) Plavetzky of Ridgely, Md., and Dina (Jimi) Grempler of Fredericksburg, Va.; his grandchildren, Aimee, Tony, Joey, Mia, Michael, Andrew, Jessica and Adam; his great-grandchildren, Zach, Caisee, Bailee, Lainee, Ava and Camden; his siblings, Leonard A., William (Dana), James (Kerryn) and Joseph (Sharon) Guerre, all of West Deer, and Bettina Guerre of Arlington, Va.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings John R. and Anthony Guerre, Patricia Cobb and Madelyn Tracey.

GUERRE - Following his wishes, all viewing and services for Rudolph "Rudy" Guerre, who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, were private.

He will be buried with full military honors at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton.

