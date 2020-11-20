1/1
Rudolph James "Rudy" Hageter
1938 - 2020
Rudolph "Rudy" James Hageter, 82, of Butler passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Rudolph K. Hageter and the late Claire Canon Hageter.

Rudolph was the owner of Rudy's Produce, and had delivered to many restaurants and stores in Butler.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany.

Rudolph was a member of the Butler VFW Post 249, and the Butler Elks 170.

He was an avid golfer, and loved watching old cowboy shows and movies.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Wimer; two daughters, Kerrie Hageter and her companion, Nicholas Daugherty, of Burgettstown, Pa., and Kellie Schram (Kevin) of Bethel Park; two stepsons, Jeremiah (Jessica) Wimer and Matthew Wimer; one stepdaughter, Melissa (Evan) Hart; four grandchildren, Canon Schram, Olivia Schram, Riley Hart and Owen Hart; two brothers, Robert (Lynn/Ann) Hageter of Butler, and Tom Hageter of Butler; one sister, Rosemarie Mack of Tarentum; and multiple nieces and nephews.

HAGETER - A private burial for Rudolph "Rudy" James Hageter, who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, was held at Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Drive, Cabot, PA 16023, or to your favorite charity.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
