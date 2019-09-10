Former Zelienople resident, Russel A. Ebert, 105, passed away on Aug. 23. at his residence in Palm Desert, Calif.
Russel was born on May 7, 1914, in Zelienople, and was the son of the late William H. and Elizabeth Domhoff Ebert.
He married the former Tina Kondrasuk, who preceded him in death.
After serving in World War II with the 4th Armored Division under General Patton, he was a mail carrier in Zelienople for many years until his retirement.
Russel is survived by his daughter, Anne Christine Ebert of Palm Desert, Calif; his two sisters, Doris Wallis of Ellwood City and Grayce Thomas of Canfield, Ohio; and two grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Alan Ebert and Russel Ebert Jr.; and his brothers, Howard and Lester Ebert.
EBERT - Services for Russel A. Ebert, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, were held in California, where he was laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019