Russell Dean Fox, 85, of Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation at Sligo, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Thursday morning at Clarion Hospital following a period of declining health.

Born Nov. 30, 1933, in Perry Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Claude and Ailene Conner Fox.

A graduate of the former Parker High School, he then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict era. He served with Armored Divisions in Germany during much of his enlistment.

Dean worked for Northern Pipe Line at Mercer and Quaker State Refinery at Emlenton, before going into business for himself.

He owned Dean Fox Trucking for over 30 years. He began hauling for a Clarion-based company, and then hauled out of Blasdell, N.Y., pulling train trailers through Canada into Michigan. From there, he hauled out of Anaheim, Calif., for Keystone Lines, criss-crossing the United States until ill health forced his retirement.

He lived at Country Springs for a number of years and was "King of Country" there in 2013.

Dean attended both the United Methodist and Church of God (Park Hill) churches at West Freedom.

Surviving are three sisters, Joan McCall of Perry Township, Parker, and Norma Switzer and June Fox, both of Anderson, Ind..; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold and his wife, Bernice Fox; and his brother-in-law, Winan McCall.

FOX - Friends of Russell Dean Fox, who died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Dan Myers officiating.

VFW and American Legion Posts of Parker will conduct a veteran memorial service at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest Monday at Perryville Cemetery near Parker.

