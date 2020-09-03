1/1
Russell E. "Rusty" Barge
Russell E. Barge, 66, of New Castle, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Jameson Hospital following a three-month battle with cancer.

He was the son of the late Howard L. and Rose Mary (Frisk) Barge of Ellwood City.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his grandparents; his domestic partner for over 30 years, Joyce Rigotti; and his loving extended family member, David Cornelius.

Mr. Barge attended Riverside High School, where he was an accomplished swim-team diving champion. He competed in meets at many regional colleges and universities.

Russell, known to many as "Rusty," was a gunsmith for several years. He was especially known for his gun bluing techniques and building beautiful gun stocks by hand.

He worked for Dougherty Gunsmith Shop on Dinnerbell Road in Butler for several years. Russ was also employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Mahoningtown, Double R Enterprises and Hydril Co.

For the past 15 years, Russell had worked in the tool and die department at VEKA Inc. in Fombell.

Russell was a sailor in the U.S. Navy and spent time serving on the USS Yellowstone. He was stationed in various regions of the U.S., including Charleston, S.C., San Diego, Calif., and Washington D.C.

Mr. Barge was an avid sportsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Russell Barge is survived by many loving family members, including his daughter, Bobbi Lee Taylor of Muncie, Ind.; and four brothers, Larry Barge and Shirley Pierce of Wellston, Ohio, Preston Barge of Lewisburg, Tenn., Tony Barge of Ellwood City, and James and Mary Barge of Ellwood City.

He is also survived by his extended family, Donna (Rick) Dilullo of New Middletown, Ohio, Debbie Bradley (Rick) of Edinburg, Pa., and a stepgrandson, Nikko Bryant of New Castle.

A special thanks to his sister-in-law, Mary (Jonnette) Barge for her unending love and compassion, as she provided care for Russell during his final three months of life.

Also, thanks to the medical teams and health care providers at Jameson Hospital in New Castle, and the Grove, formerly Evergreen, of Harmony.

BARGE - The family of Russell E. Barge, who died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Marshall Funeral Home, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
