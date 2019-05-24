Former Pennsylvania resident Russell Ernest Whittaker III passed away on Saturday at his home in Butler.
Born Oct. 6, 1966, in Altoona, he was the son of Russell Whittaker Jr. and Josephine (Kovalsky) Whittaker of Noblesville, Ind.
He was a 1985 graduate of Clearfield High School and attended Edinboro University for music.
He was a member of Local Union 385 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
He enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, hunting and working on automobiles.
He will be deeply missed by his parents; one child, Russell Ernest Joseph Whittaker IV; one sister, Jennifer (Whittaker) Etchemendy and her husband, Matthew; and one nephew, Chris Etchemendy.
WHITTAKER - Friends of Russell Ernest Whittaker III, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services in Ramey, Pa. The Rev. James Davidson will officiate.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Ramey, Pa.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 24, 2019