Russell Eugene Minehart
Russell Eugene Minehart, 84, originally from Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and in the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Jan's Angels.
Russell was born in Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Daniel and Grace Minehart.
Mr. Minehart joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17. He did two tours in Vietnam. He became a Marine adviser with MCB40 while completing his tour. In his career with the Marines, he earned the Purple Heart and Silver Star Medals, among his many other accomplishments. Russell served his country for 21 years with the U.S. Marine Corps and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant before his retirement.
Russell is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Minehart; his daughter, Mary (Jim) Dodd; his son, Michael (Marie) Minehart; his granddaughter, Cindy (Keith) Cantrell; four grandsons, Matthew, Max, Mitchell and Marcus Minehart; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Jenna Banks; his sisters, Bev (John) Hutcheson and Marion (Gary) Magill; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a son, Mark Minehart; his brothers, Buck and Kenny Minehart; and a sister, Marybelle Sample.
MINEHART - At this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a proper military funeral service for Russell Eugene Minehart, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020, will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors of Camp Lejeune, N.C., or The Alzheimer's Association in Raleigh, N.C.
"SEMPER FI"
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.




Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
