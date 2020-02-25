Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Glenn "Rusty" Coast. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell "Rusty" Glenn Coast, 53, of Bridgeville, formerly of Irwin Township and Franklin, Venango County, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, with loved ones by his side in Select Specialty Hospital at Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. Diagnosed two years ago with end stage renal disease (ESRD), he suffered from its many complications before succumbing to illness.

He was born March 13, 1966, in Grove City, and was the son of Richard M. Coast and Sylvia M. Russell Coast.

Although Rusty was a quadriplegic since July of 1979 due to a swimming accident, he went on to lead a full and independent life.

He attended Victory Elementary School in Irwin Township, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1984, where he was one of six students commended for their 1982 PSAT/NSMQT scores. He went on to attend one year at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and then received his bachelor of science degree in education in 1988 from Slippery Rock University.

He taught physics and science at Franklin High School for three years, leaving to attend the University of Akron in Ohio, where he received a master of science degree in physics in 1994. He continued there, working in a doctoral program, until leaving to accept a job with Vodafone Airtouch/Verizon Wireless in Lewis Center, Ohio.

He made his home in Powell, Ohio, before moving back home to Pennsylvania in 2013, to work for Verizon Wireless in Bridgeville. He retired in December 2018, after 21 years with Verizon Wireless.

Rusty enjoyed hunting with family, Pony League and riding his six-wheeler in his younger years. He was able to drive a customized van for his personal transportation.

He loved family gatherings and since his diagnosis, these were very important to him. He spent many hours on his computer, using flight simulation software, doing research and listening to podcasts and music. Cooking shows and trying new recipes were favorite hobbies.

He never lost his love of learning nor his love of his hard-earned independence.

He is survived by his mother, Sylvia M. Coast of Franklin; and his siblings, Richard M. Coast Jr. and his wife, Barbara McElhattan Coast of Barkeyville, Julia Coast Miller (his caretaker) of Barkeyville and Bridgeville, Dr. Douglas A. Coast and his wife, Mary Catherine Dugan Coast, of Pittsburgh, Darren L. Coast and his wife, Shelly Johnson Coast, of Franklin, Jennifer Coast and her companion, Mark Gonzales, of Austin, Texas, and Janice Coast Newell and her husband, Thomas K. Newell III, of Telluride, Colo.

He is also survived by his uncles, Albert Russell and his wife, Jeanne King Russell, of Anaheim, Calif., Ronald Russell and his wife, Helen McCune Russell, of Vail, Ariz., Bruce Russell and his wife, Sue Dickert Russell, of Renfrew; and his aunts, Nancy Baker Russell of Rocky Grove, and Leona Rodemoyer Knight of Forestville.

He was a loving uncle to Rodney Caldwell and family of North Carolina, Martin Coast and Tyler Coast of Barkeyville, William McBride III and his companion, Jammie Greene and girls, of Barkeyville, Cody McBride and his companion, Jessica Otto, of Barkeyville, Caitlin Coast and her husband, Peter Kirschenbaum of Brooklyn, N.Y., Monica Coast of Pittsburgh, Daniel Coast and his friend, Ashley Slifko, of Pittsburgh, Nicole Coast Crawford and her husband, Seth Crawford, of Franklin, Zachary A. Coast and his wife, Brandi Heckman Coast, of Rocky Grove, TK Newell IV and his wife, Kate DeCook Newell, of Telluride, Colo., Brittany Newell and her fiancé, Aaron Pena, of Telluride, Colo., Dylan Newell of Fort Collins, Colo., and Sarah Newell and her friend, Gordy Davenport, of Dallas, Texas.

He is also survived by several cousins scattered around the country and the world; as well as a grandniece, Adella Coast Crawford, who brought him great joy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Coast; his grandparents, Albert and Petronilla (Pat) Broschart Russell, Mart Coast and Ethel Horton Coast Martin; his brother-in-law, Todd D. Miller; his uncles, Kenneth A. Russell, Thomas Rodemoyer, Charles Knight, and Donald G. Coast and his wife, Mary June Miller Coast.

COAST - Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or service for Russell "Rusty" Glenn Coast, who died Friday, Feb. 21 2020.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Franklin Public Library, 421 12th St., Franklin PA 16323, or Venango County Historical Society, P.O. Box 101, Franklin PA 16323, or to a .



