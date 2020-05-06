Russell H. "Russ" Barger, 88, of Washington Township, Petrolia passed away Sunday evening, May 3, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
Born Nov. 14, 1931, Callensburg, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Russel and Rhoda Heeter Barger.
Working in construction most of his adult life, he was a blacktop paver for the former Bracken Construction Co. of Sligo, for over 20 years, and then after 10+ years, he retired from Interstate Asphalt of Zelienople.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but Russ's greatest hobby was gardening. He took great pride in knowing when and what to plant and how to care for a garden. He also enjoyed searching for sheepshead mushrooms, and then preparing them for eating. A perfectionist, he created by hand, a chicken cooking spit, which would hold many chickens to be enjoyed at the many family barbecues held at his home.
Surviving are a brother, Frank (Sally) Barger of West Freedom; a loving sister, Betty Barger Terwint of the Callensburg area; his children, Debra Barger, Valjean Schooley, Shari Bennetti, Stephen Barger, Tanya Pinto, Selena Stevens and their sister, Roxanne Hall; his stepchildren, Cindy Williams and Tim Cook; his grandchildren, Nolan, Aaron, Rachel, Christopher, Daniel, Chelsey, Ashley and Heather; a number of great-grandchildren; a nephew, Terry; and his nieces, Pam, Rhonda and Kathy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Montgomery Barger, whom he married in 1968, and who died March 29, 2013; and a son, Russell H. Barger Jr., who died on June 16, 2012.
BARGER - Due to the coronavirus conditions in existence at present, the family of Russell H. "Russ" Barger, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, will host a celebration of life at a later date, hopefully this summer.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is assisting the family with arrangements at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society of Western PA.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 6, 2020.