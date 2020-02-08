Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Lee "Lee" Bhame. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Lee Bhame, 96, of Zelienople went to be with his heavenly Father Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Oct. 29, 1923, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Howard and Esther Bhame.

Lee proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.

He taught mathematics for 27 years at Quaker Valley Junior High School in Sewickley.

Lee was a faithful, lifelong member of Grace Church of Harmony, serving on the consistory, as an elder/deacon, and as Sunday school treasurer.

In his younger years, he could be found playing tennis on the court in the summer, and ping pong in the church basement during the winter. In recent years, he played pool in the recreation hall at church.

Lee was a voracious reader. In particular, he loved Old English poems, of which he had committed hundreds to memory. Another hobby of Lee's was playing the piano. He had memorized many classical pieces and also loved to play duets with his wife, Dorothy.

Above all, he will be remembered as a humble and generous family man, who led by example with his faith, his love of God, and his kindness toward others. Lee lived his life simply, loved generously, cared deeply and spoke kindly to all. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Lee leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Donna (Gary) Davison and David (Karen) Bhame; his grandchildren, Erin (Evan) Conner, Roy Bhame and Marlena Bhame.; his great-grandchild, Rowan Conner; his brother, Thomas Bhame; and his sister, Louise Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy J. Bhame, who passed away Feb. 11, 2015; his sister, Lois Potts; and his brothers, Ray and Carl Bhame.

BHAME - Friends of Russell Lee Bhame, who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Lee will be laid to rest with full military honors at Grace Church of Harmony Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Russell Lee Bhame, 96, of Zelienople went to be with his heavenly Father Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Born Oct. 29, 1923, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Howard and Esther Bhame.Lee proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.He taught mathematics for 27 years at Quaker Valley Junior High School in Sewickley.Lee was a faithful, lifelong member of Grace Church of Harmony, serving on the consistory, as an elder/deacon, and as Sunday school treasurer.In his younger years, he could be found playing tennis on the court in the summer, and ping pong in the church basement during the winter. In recent years, he played pool in the recreation hall at church.Lee was a voracious reader. In particular, he loved Old English poems, of which he had committed hundreds to memory. Another hobby of Lee's was playing the piano. He had memorized many classical pieces and also loved to play duets with his wife, Dorothy.Above all, he will be remembered as a humble and generous family man, who led by example with his faith, his love of God, and his kindness toward others. Lee lived his life simply, loved generously, cared deeply and spoke kindly to all. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.Lee leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Donna (Gary) Davison and David (Karen) Bhame; his grandchildren, Erin (Evan) Conner, Roy Bhame and Marlena Bhame.; his great-grandchild, Rowan Conner; his brother, Thomas Bhame; and his sister, Louise Lord.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy J. Bhame, who passed away Feb. 11, 2015; his sister, Lois Potts; and his brothers, Ray and Carl Bhame.BHAME - Friends of Russell Lee Bhame, who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.Lee will be laid to rest with full military honors at Grace Church of Harmony Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close