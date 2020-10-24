Ruth A. (Hall) Keller, 77, of Glenshaw passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Ruth was born in West Sunbury.
She was the wife of the late Denny Keller; loving mother of Brian (Tina) Keller and Arlene Keller; sister of M. Charlene (Paul) Fabrizio, Leslie (Dee) Hall, Charles LaVerne (Marion) Hall and the late Kenneth DeWayne (surviving Judy) Hall.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
KELLER - Friends of Ruth A. (Hall) Keller, who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bock Funeral Home, 1500 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Elfinwild Presbyterian Church in Glenshaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shaler North Hills Library or to Elfinwild Presbyterian Church.
