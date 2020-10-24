1/
Ruth A. Keller
Ruth A. (Hall) Keller, 77, of Glenshaw passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Ruth was born in West Sunbury.
She was the wife of the late Denny Keller; loving mother of Brian (Tina) Keller and Arlene Keller; sister of M. Charlene (Paul) Fabrizio, Leslie (Dee) Hall, Charles LaVerne (Marion) Hall and the late Kenneth DeWayne (surviving Judy) Hall.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
KELLER - Friends of Ruth A. (Hall) Keller, who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bock Funeral Home, 1500 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Elfinwild Presbyterian Church in Glenshaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shaler North Hills Library or to Elfinwild Presbyterian Church.
Please visit www.bockltd.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bock Funeral Home Ltd.
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bock Funeral Home Ltd.
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elfinwild Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Bock Funeral Home Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
