Ruth A. Shaner, 77, of Callery passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born Dec. 20, 1941, in Frostburg, Md., she was the daughter of the late Howard E. Quinn and Kathryn Bowers Quinn.
Ruth was formerly employed as a housekeeper at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars. She enjoyed quilting, reading books and traveling. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, James (loving companion Patty Plaisted) Shaner of Slippery Rock; her siblings, William Quinn of Butler, Howard (Cheryl) Quinn of Prospect, Kathryn (Reece) Henry of Cranberry Township, Agnes (Randy) Burr of Sligo, and Mary (Michael) Healy of Butler; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Shaner, who passed away in 2015; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Quinn.
SHANER - A memorial service for Ruth A. Shaner, who died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, is being planned by the family and will be held at a later date.
Ruth will be laid to rest with her husband, James, at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's honor to the /, 15120 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019