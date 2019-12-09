Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Service 11:00 AM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth A. Young, 96, of Sarver passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor, Sarver, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 9, 1923, in Karns City, she was the daughter of the late Ray Campbell and Dessa Irene Cumberland Campbell.

Ruth was a homemaker. She also worked as an Avon representative for over 20 years.

She was a lifetime member of Emory Chapel, where she served as a Sunday school superintendent and the treasurer. She was also a member of the Women's United Methodist group.

Ruth helped organize the Buffalo Township Senior Citizens and was the first group president.

She was very active in the Sarver community choir.

Ruth enjoyed bus trips, spending time with her husband, daughter and family, and especially loved time with her only grandson and her two great-grandchildren, who called her Nana Ruth.

Surviving are her loving daughter, Beverly J. (John) Hildebrand of Sarver; her grandson, Shawn (Anna) Hildebrand of Sarver; great-grandchildren, Justin Robert Hildebrand and Jenna Marie Hildebrand; brother, Charles Ray Campbell of Karns City; and lifelong family friend, Ms. Betty Fetzko.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin H. Young, who passed away Feb. 15, 1995; three brothers; and one sister.

YOUNG - Friends of Ruth A. Young, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Chaplain Susan Brown and the Rev. Mary Jo Gould officiating.

Private interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA, 15146.

Please visit



Ruth A. Young, 96, of Sarver passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor, Sarver, surrounded by her loving family.Born Jan. 9, 1923, in Karns City, she was the daughter of the late Ray Campbell and Dessa Irene Cumberland Campbell.Ruth was a homemaker. She also worked as an Avon representative for over 20 years.She was a lifetime member of Emory Chapel, where she served as a Sunday school superintendent and the treasurer. She was also a member of the Women's United Methodist group.Ruth helped organize the Buffalo Township Senior Citizens and was the first group president.She was very active in the Sarver community choir.Ruth enjoyed bus trips, spending time with her husband, daughter and family, and especially loved time with her only grandson and her two great-grandchildren, who called her Nana Ruth.Surviving are her loving daughter, Beverly J. (John) Hildebrand of Sarver; her grandson, Shawn (Anna) Hildebrand of Sarver; great-grandchildren, Justin Robert Hildebrand and Jenna Marie Hildebrand; brother, Charles Ray Campbell of Karns City; and lifelong family friend, Ms. Betty Fetzko.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin H. Young, who passed away Feb. 15, 1995; three brothers; and one sister.YOUNG - Friends of Ruth A. Young, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Chaplain Susan Brown and the Rev. Mary Jo Gould officiating.Private interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA, 15146.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close