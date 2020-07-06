Ruth Ann Bryan, 85, of New Brighton, formerly of Butler, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver.

Ruth was born Dec. 7, 1934, in Lyndora, and was the daughter of Nicholas and Ann Shedio Vargo.

Ruth was a 1952 graduate of Butler High School, and a 1955 graduate of Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Ruth was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, where she served as the head of the kitchen crew for over 13 years. She also was a member of T.A.N. at the Church.

Ruth was a member of the Butler Hospital Nursing Alumni, the Survivors/Adventures Group, and the Gourmet Cooking Club.

Ruth loved to cook and feed everyone, and to go to flea markets and auctions. She loved to collect Fenton and Depression Glassware.

Ruth loved her great-grandchildren, "to the moon and back."

She was a woman of strong faith.

The family would like to thank Brighton Rehab and a special thanks to Danielle and the angels of 2 West for their compassion and care.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Angelique) Bryan of Hawaii and David (Rose) Bryan of New Brighton; four grandchildren, James (Mary) Bryan of Beaver Falls, Michael Bryan of Beaver, Sara Bryan of New Brighton, and Jennifer Bryan of New Brighton; two great-grandchildren, Connor James and Bailey Marie; two aunts, Rene and Zel Shedio of Butler; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sally and Mel Mandic of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded by her husband, James Bryan, whom she married March 7, 1958 and who died Jan. 22, 2016; a brother, John Vargo; and a sister, Marilyn Pesci.

BRYAN - Visitation for Ruth Ann Bryan, who died Thursday, July 2, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St. in Prospect.

Private graveside services will be held at Crownhill Cemetery in Prospect.

A memorial/celebration of life service will take place at the Presbyterian Church of Prospect at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prospect Community Library or to the Presbyterian Church of Prospect.

Due to current health restrictions face coverings will be required for the visitation.





