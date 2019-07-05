Ruth C. Schmidt, 75, of Butler passed away on Saturday at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 10, 1943, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Charles Schmidt and the late Lucy Jones Schmidt.
Ruth worked as a greeter for Sam's Club in Butler.
She was a member of Crossfire Church in Butler.
Ruth is survived by her son, Robert E. Schmidt; and her sister, Dolores Alwine of Butler.
SCHMIDT - As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral for Ruth C. Schmidt, who died Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
