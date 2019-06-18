Ruth C. Sheppeck, 94, of Chalkhill, Pa., formerly of Butler, passed away on Monday at her residence. She was athletic and strong until the end.
Born Jan. 10, 1925, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Powell and Florence Davis Kennedy.
Ruth was retired as an employment coordinator for Lutheran Services.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in North Oakland.
Surviving are her five children, Elaine Burns of Washington, Sally A. Love of Chalkhill, Judith (Daniel) Guidi of Florida, Gerald (Deborah) Sheppeck of Chicora, and Robert Sheppeck of Pittsburgh; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sheppeck, whom she married July 12, 1984, and who passed away Feb. 12, 1984; and three brothers.
SHEPPECK - In honor of her wishes, funeral arrangements will be private for Ruth C. Sheppeck, who died Monday, June 17, 2019.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 18, 2019