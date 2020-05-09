Ruth Crawford
1947 - 2020
Ruth Hamilton (Ralston) Crawford, 72, of Slippery Rock passed peacefully with her family at her side on the morning of Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications from a heart attack.
She was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Warren, Trumbull County, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Hamilton Ralston, and her mother, Ruby Mae (Fennell) Ralston, both of Slippery Rock; and her ex-husband, Thomas James Crawford (Podosek), of Santa Clara, Calif.
She is survived by her elder sisters, Nancy Etta (Ralston) Cupps of Columbus, Ohio, and Suzanne Amelia (Ralston) Butcher of Youngstown, Ohio; by her two sons, James Crawford Ralston and Robert Hamilton Crawford Ralston, both of Pittsburgh; and by numerous nieces, nephews and children.
Ruth was a member of the Slippery Rock Highland Presbyterian Church, and loved to sing in the church choir.
She was an avid birdwatcher and gardener.
As her father before her, medicine was her calling. She was a lifelong nurse practitioner and skilled diagnostician and had worked tirelessly for her patients, helping thousands across her long career. She was a faithful daughter, a mischievous sister, a caring aunt, and a devoted mother.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
CRAWFORD - The family of Ruth Hamilton (Ralston) Crawford, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020, will hold a celebration of life service at a later date and time. It will be announced in the Butler Eagle.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.
Memorial contributions may be given to the National Audubon Society.


Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Although I didn't know Ruth well, I could see that she loved God, church and especially singing in the choir. She will be missed by the choir and all who knew her. Peace be to her memory. Prayers for the family.
heather turner
Acquaintance
