Ruth Dumbaugh
1931 - 2020
Ruth Dumbaugh, 89, of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., formerly of Butler, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born March 29, 1931, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Harold Q. McBride and Sarah (Armbruster) McBride.
Ruth was a member of Chapel of the Sea Presbyterian Church in Florida, and the Eastern Star.
She was an accountant at Pullman Standard for 35 years.
She loved life and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Dumbaugh, who died Feb. 12, 1990; three sisters; and four brothers.
DUMBAUGH - There will be a private visitation and service for Ruth Dumbaugh, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Young Funeral Home.
Private entombment in Butler County Memorial Park.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
