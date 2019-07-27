Ruth E. Dunbar, 58, of Harmony passed away on Thursday afternoon at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Sept. 13, 1960, Anderson, Ind., she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Kohler Housam.
Ruth had worked as a meat cutter at Mars Supermarket for many years.
Surviving are her husband, Michael G. Dunbar, whom she married on Feb. 21, 1981; three daughters, Christy (Chip) Sharp of Mooresville, Ind., and Marie (Mark) McNamee and Samantha (Robert "Rowdy") McCandless, both of Portersville; her grandchildren, Talin, Tyler, Liam, Shilo, Everett and Amelia; a brother, Blake (Karen) Housam of Bethel Park; two sisters, Beth (Randy) Carlisle of Indianapolis, Ind., and Faith Massingale (Robert) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
DUNBAR - The family of Ruth E. Dunbar, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019, will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday for a celebration of her life at Adams Township Park, Rotary Pavilion, 698 Valencia Road, Mars.
A service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. Jeff Lawther will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances in Ruth's name be made to the .
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 27 to July 28, 2019