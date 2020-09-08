Ruth E. Frey, 78, of Indiana Township, Pa. passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
Born on Sept. 23, 1941, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Romaine Fredley Herb II.
Ruth had owned and operated Ruth E. Frey Development Co., and Ruth E. Frey Real Estate, but she was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She had been a member of Glade Run Presbyterian Church, but most recently East Union Presbyterian Church.
She loved cruising, especially the Caribbean and Alaska.
Surviving are her daughters, Sheri (Jack) Schweiger of Harmony, and Wanda (Jeff) Blackwell of Gibsonia; her sons, Courtney (Sue) Frey of Gillette, Wyo., and Barry (Cheryl) Frey of Evans City; her stepsons, Vernon A. (Susan) Frey of Sarver, and Terry (Tracy) Frey of Bakerstown; a stepdaughter-in-law, Pat Frey of Indiana state; a brother, Gary Herb of Middlesex Township; five grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; and 14 stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon G. Frey, who died on Oct. 15, 1994; a brother, Victor Herb III; and two stepsons, Darryl and Randy Frey.
FREY - Friends of Ruth E. Frey, who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The Rev. James Ramsey will officiate.
Burial will be in Glade Run Cemetery, Middlesex Township.
Memorials may be made to East Union Presbyterian Church Youth Group, 292 E. Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024, or Nose to Tail Cat Rescue, 127 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057, or to Hog Heaven Rescue, 2681 Mallory Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
