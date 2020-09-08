1/1
Ruth E. Frey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Frey, 78, of Indiana Township, Pa. passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.

Born on Sept. 23, 1941, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Romaine Fredley Herb II.

Ruth had owned and operated Ruth E. Frey Development Co., and Ruth E. Frey Real Estate, but she was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She had been a member of Glade Run Presbyterian Church, but most recently East Union Presbyterian Church.

She loved cruising, especially the Caribbean and Alaska.

Surviving are her daughters, Sheri (Jack) Schweiger of Harmony, and Wanda (Jeff) Blackwell of Gibsonia; her sons, Courtney (Sue) Frey of Gillette, Wyo., and Barry (Cheryl) Frey of Evans City; her stepsons, Vernon A. (Susan) Frey of Sarver, and Terry (Tracy) Frey of Bakerstown; a stepdaughter-in-law, Pat Frey of Indiana state; a brother, Gary Herb of Middlesex Township; five grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; and 14 stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon G. Frey, who died on Oct. 15, 1994; a brother, Victor Herb III; and two stepsons, Darryl and Randy Frey.

FREY - Friends of Ruth E. Frey, who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The Rev. James Ramsey will officiate.

Burial will be in Glade Run Cemetery, Middlesex Township.

Memorials may be made to East Union Presbyterian Church Youth Group, 292 E. Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024, or Nose to Tail Cat Rescue, 127 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057, or to Hog Heaven Rescue, 2681 Mallory Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
11:00 AM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved