Ruth E. Miller, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Ruth was born on June 23, 1936, in Chicora, and was the daughter of the late Glenn L. and Aleta C. Parker.
She graduated from Chicora High School in 1954. She graduated from Robert Morris Secretarial College in Pittsburgh in 1956.
She then worked at Nationwide Insurance, and at various positions at the Butler County Courthouse. She was elected to the position of district judge for District 50-3-2 in Chicora in 1982, and served until 1988.
Ruth and her husband, Paul, relocated to Palm Harbor, Fla., in 1988, and enjoyed many years of active retirement.
She was a member of North Main Street Church of God in Butler, and Bayside Community Church in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Ruth E. Miller is survived by her husband, Paul DeWayne "Red" Miller of Palm Harbor, Fla., whom she married on June 1, 1957.
She is also survived by her children, Richard "Rick" D. Miller of Chicora, Jean M. Fillhart and her husband, Ted Fillhart, of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Linda L. Bridges (Vernon Dyer) of Fort Mill, S.C.
She is also survived by two granddaughters, Amber N. Fillhart of Burbank, Calif., and Emily K. Fillhart of Raleigh, N.C.; her brother-in-law, Robert E. Miller (Glenda) of Chicora; and 14 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters, Lena Mae Stoughton and Lois J. Leard; and three brothers-in-law.
MILLER - A memorial service for Ruth E. Miller, who died Thursday, July 30, 2020, will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www. neptunesociety.com
.