Ruth E. Werner passed on peacefully Feb. 25, 2020. She was the oldest of eight children born Dec. 5, 1919, on a farm in Western Ohio, to Carl F. and Gertrude Emma (Brewster) Miller.
She graduated from Willshire High School and the University of Michigan School of Nursing as an RN in 1941.
Ruth married Robert Werner on Oct. 12, 1941, in Ann Arbor, Mich. She worked at the University of Michigan until moving to Pittsburgh, then Evans City for two years, Lancaster Township for 46 years, and then Harmony for a couple of years. But for the last 26 years, she had resided at Passavant Community in Zelienople.
She was a member of English Lutheran Church in Zelienople, for over 75 years. She was an active member and served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher and was a member of the Virginia Boyer Missionary Society and Gleaners Class.
Ruth loved history and was very active at the Harmony Museum. She served as museum guide, board member and president of the historical society, was chairperson of the Dankfest, House Tour and Antique Sale. She helped organize the Junior Auxiliary, was instrumental in achieving National Historic Landmark status for Harmony, and was a member of the group that toured schools and events demonstrating pioneer crafts during our country's bicentennial. There was no craft that she didn't try: spinning and weaving, candle making, chair caning, cross-stitch, stained glass, basket weaving, making and refinishing furniture, beadwork, macramé, gardening (especially herbs), soap making, knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting.
She was also active in the community and served as auditor for Lancaster Township for 22 years, Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader and 4-H leader. She was proud of her acknowledgement for voting for 50 consecutive years.
She was named by Zelienople and Harmony Chamber of Commerce for her distinguished service to the community in 1995. She was a charter member and past director of the Zelienople Historical Society and received their Angel Award in 2002. She also belonged to the National Historic Communal Societies Association and was secretary for several years, and traveled in the U.S. for their annual meetings.
She belonged to Keenagers and took many trips with them. She also enjoyed playing games, especially bridge.
Ruth is survived by her children, Roger (Betty) of Ocala, Fla., Gary (Lois) of Massillon, Ohio, Linda Powlus of Harmony, and Philip (Gail) of Allison Park.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two brothers, C. LaVerne (Martha) of Berne, Ind., and Ken (Delores) of Demotte, Ind.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Dr. Robert C. Werner, who passed away Feb. 7, 1996; and several siblings, her sisters, Helen, Ann, Em, Kate, and a brother, Herb, all of Ohio.
WERNER - A memorial service for Ruth E. Werner, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, will be held sometime in the future.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's honor to Historic Harmony, Inc. (Harmony Museum), P.O. Box 524, Harmony, PA 16037, or to English Lutheran Church, 200 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
She graduated from Willshire High School and the University of Michigan School of Nursing as an RN in 1941.
Ruth married Robert Werner on Oct. 12, 1941, in Ann Arbor, Mich. She worked at the University of Michigan until moving to Pittsburgh, then Evans City for two years, Lancaster Township for 46 years, and then Harmony for a couple of years. But for the last 26 years, she had resided at Passavant Community in Zelienople.
She was a member of English Lutheran Church in Zelienople, for over 75 years. She was an active member and served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher and was a member of the Virginia Boyer Missionary Society and Gleaners Class.
Ruth loved history and was very active at the Harmony Museum. She served as museum guide, board member and president of the historical society, was chairperson of the Dankfest, House Tour and Antique Sale. She helped organize the Junior Auxiliary, was instrumental in achieving National Historic Landmark status for Harmony, and was a member of the group that toured schools and events demonstrating pioneer crafts during our country's bicentennial. There was no craft that she didn't try: spinning and weaving, candle making, chair caning, cross-stitch, stained glass, basket weaving, making and refinishing furniture, beadwork, macramé, gardening (especially herbs), soap making, knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting.
She was also active in the community and served as auditor for Lancaster Township for 22 years, Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader and 4-H leader. She was proud of her acknowledgement for voting for 50 consecutive years.
She was named by Zelienople and Harmony Chamber of Commerce for her distinguished service to the community in 1995. She was a charter member and past director of the Zelienople Historical Society and received their Angel Award in 2002. She also belonged to the National Historic Communal Societies Association and was secretary for several years, and traveled in the U.S. for their annual meetings.
She belonged to Keenagers and took many trips with them. She also enjoyed playing games, especially bridge.
Ruth is survived by her children, Roger (Betty) of Ocala, Fla., Gary (Lois) of Massillon, Ohio, Linda Powlus of Harmony, and Philip (Gail) of Allison Park.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two brothers, C. LaVerne (Martha) of Berne, Ind., and Ken (Delores) of Demotte, Ind.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Dr. Robert C. Werner, who passed away Feb. 7, 1996; and several siblings, her sisters, Helen, Ann, Em, Kate, and a brother, Herb, all of Ohio.
WERNER - A memorial service for Ruth E. Werner, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, will be held sometime in the future.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's honor to Historic Harmony, Inc. (Harmony Museum), P.O. Box 524, Harmony, PA 16037, or to English Lutheran Church, 200 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.