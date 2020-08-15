Ruth Elizabeth Garver, 104, of Zelienople, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care in Mars.
Born April 18, 1916, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John H. Heurich and Mae Bauer Heurich.
Ruth was a longtime member of English Lutheran Church in Zelienople.
She enjoyed flowers and reading her Bible as well as sitting out on the porch and watching birds and animals. She enjoyed canning food and vegetables and loved her Sunday drives.
Above all, Ruth was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son-in-law, Loyal Burr of Evans City; her three grandchildren, Josh (Jennifer) Burr of Butler, Jodie (Mike) Volchko of Saxonburg, and Jason (Christine) Burr of Butler; and her five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Ashton Burr, and Hailey, Hannah and Hadley Volchko.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Garver; her daughter, Joyce Ruth Garver; her granddaughter, Jenn Lynn Burr; and three brothers and two sisters, John, Henry, Mable, Clifford and Audrey.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. John, for taking wonderful care of Ruth.
GARVER - Funeral arrangements for Ruth Elizabeth Garver, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Ruth will be laid to rest privately with her husband at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.