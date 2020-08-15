1/1
Ruth Elizabeth Garver
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elizabeth Garver, 104, of Zelienople, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care in Mars.

Born April 18, 1916, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John H. Heurich and Mae Bauer Heurich.

Ruth was a longtime member of English Lutheran Church in Zelienople.

She enjoyed flowers and reading her Bible as well as sitting out on the porch and watching birds and animals. She enjoyed canning food and vegetables and loved her Sunday drives.

Above all, Ruth was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son-in-law, Loyal Burr of Evans City; her three grandchildren, Josh (Jennifer) Burr of Butler, Jodie (Mike) Volchko of Saxonburg, and Jason (Christine) Burr of Butler; and her five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Ashton Burr, and Hailey, Hannah and Hadley Volchko.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Garver; her daughter, Joyce Ruth Garver; her granddaughter, Jenn Lynn Burr; and three brothers and two sisters, John, Henry, Mable, Clifford and Audrey.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. John, for taking wonderful care of Ruth.

GARVER - Funeral arrangements for Ruth Elizabeth Garver, who died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Ruth will be laid to rest privately with her husband at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved