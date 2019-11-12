Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Francis Fair. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 832 E Brady Rd Cowansville , PA 16218 (724)-548-1905 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Francis (Wiles) Fair, 86, of East Brady died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1933, in East Brady, and was the daughter of the late James and Viola (Waite) Wiles.

Ruth was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora.

She was a housewife, box factory worker, an office cleaner for Dr. Sotos' office, and she was proud of her role as an original owner of Country Paradise Park.

She loved country and gospel music. Ruth collected hobbyhorses, enjoyed bingo and casinos, loved helping others, and cared for family members who had short- and long-term diagnoses. She was a loving and caring person, who spoke to acquaintances and strangers alike. She opened her door to all.

Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory her caregiver, longtime companion and brother-in-law, Donald "Duck" Fair of East Brady; her daughter, Helen (Norm) Haslup of Lansdale, Pa.; her daughter, Shirley (Durrell) Moyer of New Cumberland, Pa.; her sons, David Fair of East Brady and Dennis (Donna) Fair of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brothers, Bob Wiles of Warren, Pa., and Elmer Wiles of Philadelphia; her niece, Susan (George) Bowser of Butler; her nephew, Edward (Debbie) Fair of Lake Alfred, Fla.; her caregiver and niece, Rita (Dan) Winger of Butler; and her nephews, Dean (Crystal) Fair of Meadville, Pa., and Johnny (Karen) Fair of Baker, Fla.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Fair; her twin sister, Ruby Fair; her daughter-in Law, Patsy Fair; her sisters-in-law, Joel and Becky Wiles; her great-granddaughter, Gianna Lynne Horvolt; and her great-niece, Jessica Fair.

FAIR - Family and friends of Ruth Francis (Wiles) Fair, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora, with the Rev. Jonathan Jensen officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora.

Family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the of Greater Pennsylvania, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or Quality Life Services Sugarcreek, 120 Lakeside Drive, Worthington, PA 16262; or Sugarcreek Ambulance Service, 2030 State Route 268, East Brady, PA 1602; or Three Rivers Hospice, 1195 Jacks Run Road, North Versailles, PA 15137.

For more information please visit



Ruth Francis (Wiles) Fair, 86, of East Brady died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek.She was born on Oct. 9, 1933, in East Brady, and was the daughter of the late James and Viola (Waite) Wiles.Ruth was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora.She was a housewife, box factory worker, an office cleaner for Dr. Sotos' office, and she was proud of her role as an original owner of Country Paradise Park.She loved country and gospel music. Ruth collected hobbyhorses, enjoyed bingo and casinos, loved helping others, and cared for family members who had short- and long-term diagnoses. She was a loving and caring person, who spoke to acquaintances and strangers alike. She opened her door to all.Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory her caregiver, longtime companion and brother-in-law, Donald "Duck" Fair of East Brady; her daughter, Helen (Norm) Haslup of Lansdale, Pa.; her daughter, Shirley (Durrell) Moyer of New Cumberland, Pa.; her sons, David Fair of East Brady and Dennis (Donna) Fair of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brothers, Bob Wiles of Warren, Pa., and Elmer Wiles of Philadelphia; her niece, Susan (George) Bowser of Butler; her nephew, Edward (Debbie) Fair of Lake Alfred, Fla.; her caregiver and niece, Rita (Dan) Winger of Butler; and her nephews, Dean (Crystal) Fair of Meadville, Pa., and Johnny (Karen) Fair of Baker, Fla.She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Fair; her twin sister, Ruby Fair; her daughter-in Law, Patsy Fair; her sisters-in-law, Joel and Becky Wiles; her great-granddaughter, Gianna Lynne Horvolt; and her great-niece, Jessica Fair.FAIR - Family and friends of Ruth Francis (Wiles) Fair, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora, with the Rev. Jonathan Jensen officiating.Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora.Family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the of Greater Pennsylvania, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or Quality Life Services Sugarcreek, 120 Lakeside Drive, Worthington, PA 16262; or Sugarcreek Ambulance Service, 2030 State Route 268, East Brady, PA 1602; or Three Rivers Hospice, 1195 Jacks Run Road, North Versailles, PA 15137.For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.