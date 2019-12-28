Ruth L. Felix, 91, of Slippery Rock, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Dec. 27, 2019, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.
Ruth was born June 3, 1928, in Higgins Corner, Hilliards, Pa. She was the daughter of Robert and LaVera Seelabaug Ferguson.
She married John H. Felix on Jan. 24, 1946. He passed away Nov. 18, 2002.
Ruth took great pride and joy in her family. She loved family gatherings and her family will treasure this past Christmas with her. Her family will miss all of her baking.
She was a faithful member of the Forestville United Methodist Church.
Ruth was an avid reader and enjoyed her library of novels. She enjoyed watching television. In earlier years, Ruth did embroidery work.
Loved ones left to cherish Ruth's memory are her children, Connie L. Wiley of Mercer, Sandra A. Thornbury of Slippery Rock, Doris E. Walters and her husband, Bradley, of Mercer, Kathleen G. Thornbury and her husband, Patrick, of Slippery Rock, Robert L. Felix of Parker, Shirl B. Felix and his wife, Arlene, of Eau Claire, and Kenneth B. Felix and his wife, Karen, of Farrell; 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; one sister; two brothers; and her son, Daniel Felix.
FELIX - The family of Ruth L. Felix, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Forestville United Methodist Church, 124 Boyers Road, Forestville, with the Rev. Ken Miller officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ruth to Forestville United Methodist Church, Box 102, Forestville, PA 16035.
