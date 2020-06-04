Ruth M. Beham
Ruth M. (Hodgdon) Beham, 81, of Frogtown, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Daughter of the late Carl R. and Ada D. (Day) Hodgdon, she was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Portsmouth, N.H.
She was a member of St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora.
Ruth is survived by her son, Clyde Beham; her daughters, Diana Yough and Celia Acquavita; her son, Darl Beham, all of East Brady; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Celia Lavigne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Beham, to whom she was married for 51 years.
BEHAM - A private viewing and funeral service for Ruth M. (Hodgdon) Beham, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, were held at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, Pa., with the Rev. Michael Bruno officiating.
Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Chicora.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
