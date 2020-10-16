Ruth M. Lankemeyer, 97, of Butler passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Born Nov. 7, 1922, in Sykesville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Boardman and Carrie Fike Boardman Linden.
She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two children, Nancy Jerome of Butler, and Robert A. Lankemeyer of Oakdale, Pa.; two sisters, Berniece Goss of Aurora, Colo., and Nancy Guertin of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Don Boardman of Butler; three grandchildren, Lucinda Jerome, Jerry Jerome and Jason Jerome; and four great-grandchildren.
LANKEMEYER - There will be no visitation and services will be private for Ruth M. Lankemeyer, who died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Burial will take place in Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.