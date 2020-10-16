1/
Ruth M. Lankemeyer
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Lankemeyer, 97, of Butler passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Born Nov. 7, 1922, in Sykesville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Boardman and Carrie Fike Boardman Linden.

She was a homemaker.

She was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her two children, Nancy Jerome of Butler, and Robert A. Lankemeyer of Oakdale, Pa.; two sisters, Berniece Goss of Aurora, Colo., and Nancy Guertin of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Don Boardman of Butler; three grandchildren, Lucinda Jerome, Jerry Jerome and Jason Jerome; and four great-grandchildren.

LANKEMEYER - There will be no visitation and services will be private for Ruth M. Lankemeyer, who died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Burial will take place in Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved