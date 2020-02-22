Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth P. Schreffler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth P. Schreffler, 69, of Connoquenessing Township passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Born Dec. 16, 1950, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late Howard Nicklas and Hazel Williams Nicklas.

Ruth was the former owner of the Double "D" Diner in Evans City, and worked in the accounting department at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

She was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Connoquenessing.

She loved crocheting and playing computer games.

Above all, Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Keith (Connie) Nicklas and Timmi (Scott) Longdon, both of Renfrew; her grandchildren, Ashley, Allison, Adam, Jacob, Reba, Blake and Dylan; her siblings, Howard (Laverne) Nicklas of Renfrew, Barbara Bartley of Cranberry Township and Kay (Richard) Pfile of Washington state; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, William L. Jesteadt; her second husband, Richard E. Schreffler; her daughter, Rebecca Jesteadt; her son, Michael Jesteadt; and her brother, William Nicklas.

SCHREFFLER - Friends of Ruth P. Schreffler, who died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Main St., Connoquenessing, with the Rev. Margarethe Galbraith-Cordes officiating.

Ruth will be laid to rest at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



