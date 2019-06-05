Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Pauline Buffington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Pauline Buffington, 95, formerly of Evans City passed away peacefully on Sunday at the Arbors III of St. Barnabas.

Born Dec. 2, 1923, in Harmony, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ida M. Kirschler Lauch.

Ruth was a 1942 graduate of Zelienople High School and worked at B&W, until her marriage to Robert G. Buffington on Jan. 13, 1945.

She was a member of Old Union Presbyterian Church in Mars since the 1950s, where she was active in the choir, Sunday school, the Women's Association and the Willing Workers.

Ruth was a homemaker, caregiver, baby sitter and secretary.

She enjoyed reading, gardening vegetables and flowers, puzzles, painting and walking. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Anita Rice of Brownsboro, Ala., Susan (Clarence) Knox of Evans City, and Judy (John) Nikosey of Jackson, N.J.; five grandchildren, Angela (Frank) Dill, Dr. Christine (Evan) Walker, Lauren (Brian) Kirby, Michael (Justine) Nikosey and Jamie Nikosey; seven great-grandchildren, Robert, Taylor and Jonathan Dill, Jacqueline, Addison and Hudson Kirby, and Celia Nikosey; and her sister, Mary Goforth of Phoenix, Ariz.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who passed away on Oct. 26, 2006; two brothers, Harold and Robert Lauch; two sisters, Dorothy Fogal and Helen Schott; and a son-in-law, Terry Rice.

BUFFINGTON - Friends of Ruth Pauline Buffington, who died Sunday, June 2, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars, with the Rev. Rosalyn Kummer officiating. A luncheon will follow.

Ruth will be laid to rest beside her husband at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Old Union Presbyterian Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Published in Butler Eagle on June 5, 2019

