Ruth S. Bosancic
1966 - 2020
Ruth S. Bosancic, 54, of West Sunbury passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Ruth was born Oct. 22, 1966, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Ronald Lee Shirey and the late Margaret Douglass Shirey.

She was a housekeeper at Butler Lifesteps.

Ruth is survived by her husband, John Bosancic; one brother, David E. (Theresa) Shirey; her stepmother, Rita Shirey; and several nieces and nephews.

BOSANCIC - A memorial service will held at a later date for Ruth S. Bosancic, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

If desired, online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
