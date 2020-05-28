Ruth S. Minteer, 96, of Altoona, Fla., died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Ruth graduated from Butler High School, and had worked as an optometrist assistant in Butler, for many years.

She and her husband lived in Worthington, until they both retired to the Central Florida area.

Ruth was an amazing cook, loved to play card games and was active in both the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts, while her sons were growing up in Western Pennsylvania.

Ruth is survived by two sons, William J. (Patrice)Minteer of Knoxville, Tenn., and Robert J. (Patricia) Minteer of Cary, N.C.; her sister, Mary Ann Crawshaw of Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren, Caitlin M. (Chris) Cook of Cary, N.C., and James B. Lee of Knoxville, Tenn.; and two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Nolan Cook of Cary, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Donald Minteer and her parents, Roy Henry Somers and Bertha Herold Somers.

MINTEER - Private arrangements for Ruth S. Minteer, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, have been entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Tavares, Fla.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store