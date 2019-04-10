Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth S. Walker. View Sign

Ruth S. Walker, 93, of Brownsdale Road, Evans City, peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 18, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Edith Strutt.

Ruth lived independently up until her short illness. She was all for her family and even hosted her children and their families for dinner every Tuesday evening, before her death.

She enjoyed a life that was enriched with many friends and she traveled the world extensively with her late husband.

She is survived by her children, all living locally, Lynn Meyers and her husband, Richard, Van Walker and his wife, Frances, Larry Walker and Bruce Walker; two sisters, Gloria Drury of Columbus, Ind., and Kay Fusco of Alexandria, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Tracy Killoran, Julie, Brian and Vanessa Walker, Emily Metee, Monica Matta, Tyler, Dillon, Ashley and Alayna Walker; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, DeVan Bennett Walker, whom she married on July 31, 1945, and who passed away on Aug. 25, 2008; and two sisters, Jan Morris and Leora Teets.

WALKER - The family of Ruth S. Walker, who died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Peter C. de Vries of Old Union Presbyterian Church officiating.

Ruth will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations should be made to the Evans City Historical Society, 204 S. Jackson St., Evans City, PA 16033.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



