Ryan Furl, 47, of Butler passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
He was born in Butler on Jan. 15, 1973, to Charles Furl and Cathie (Adrian) Hassler.
Ryan was a trained phlebotomist and attended the Motorcycle Mechanic Institute of Phoenix, Ariz.
He enjoyed classic rock, working on quads and bikes, watching movies, spending time with his nephews, and especially fishing with his father and son. Above all else, Ryan loved sharing his knowledge and experience of bikes and racing with his son.
Along with his parents, Ryan is survived by his son, Jacob Furl; his sister, Nicole (Brian) McKenna; his nephews, Kellan, Graham, and Blake; and a large and loving family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emma Garwig and Paul (Betty) Whaley.
Furl - Services for Ryan Furl, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, will be held privately through the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made toward his son's education.
